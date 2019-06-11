Punjab: Two persons including a woman arrested with 1.60 kgs of heroin

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A man and a woman were arrested by Punjab police from two different locations in Jalandhar and recovered 1.60 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

Both accused were arrested on Monday.

The police have also seized Rs 8,39,250 cash from them.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

