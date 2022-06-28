Punjab: Two students fall off Jalandhar hostel building during fight over birthday party, 1 dead

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): A birthday party turned fatal in Jalandhar after two students fell off the second floor of their hostel building following a scuffle.

While one died on the spot, the other is undergoing treatment.

According to police, a fight between the two had allegedly broken out over some money.



Speaking to ANI, ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja said, "Two students fell from the second floor after a scuffle broke out between students during a birthday party over the contribution of money. While one died, the second is being treated. A case has been registered under IPC section 304 against the boy admitted in the hospital."



Both the students hailed from Bihar according to DSW Sanjeev Naval of the DAV Institute of Engineering and Tech, where the two boys were sty.

A case was registered under IPC section 304 against the hospitalised boy.

As per reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when an argument broke out between the two students. (ANI)

