Punjab: Union Minister Mandaviya reviews NEET PG Centre at Patiala

Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday made a surprise visit to NEET PG Centre at Patiala and reviewed the conduct of the NEET PG Examination, an official release said.

Mandavia also supervised all arrangements and interacted with parents of students appearing for the NEET PG 2023 exam, the release added.



NBEMS is conducting NEET PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres spread across 277 cities.

"This is the first time the Union Health Minister has visited a National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) exam centre while the examination is ongoing", read the release.



Congratulating the students appearing for the NEET PG exam, the Union Health Minister said, "I'm satisfied with the arrangements at the examination centre. I had the opportunity to interact with the parents of students during my visit to the Patiala Exam centre. I wish them all the best for the exam today".

"As a part of the zero-tolerance policy of NBEMS for the use of unfair means, strict vigilance is being observed at all the examination centres, including but not limited to biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, document verification, mobile phone jammers, etc," he added further.

"Dr Abhijat Sheth, President NBEMS, is monitoring the conduct of the NEET PG from the command centre set up at Ahmedabad. A team of 90 members headed is making surprise visits at various test centres. This team has Governing body members of NBEMS, NBEMS officers and representatives of TCS," added the official release.

Informing about the facilities to conduct the NEET-PG examination smoothly, officials said, "A command centre has been set up at the Dwarka office of NBEMS to monitor the conduct of NEET PG and resolve the issues of candidates appearing in the exam. The purpose is to ensure that NEET-PG is conducted smoothly on a Pan India basis."

"The command centre is also receiving live feeds from various test centres. Police check post and medical assistance room have also been set up at Dwarka office of NBEMS as a part of emergency response team", they added.

The official release also mentioned the surveillance command centre in Mumbai and said, "A Surveillance Command Centre is set up in Mumbai by TCS, manned by 10 associates with state-of-the-art technology. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the NEET PG exam, a dedicated security command centre is set up at Patna."

"Regional Command centres have also been set up to monitor operational parameters to ensure that the exam commences & finishes on time. TCS iON is monitoring the conduct of this examination. 25 TCS team members are also available at the Command Centre established at NBEMS. Many centres are getting monitored through live CCTV as well", it added. (ANI)

