Punjab: VB nabs nine red-handed for accepting bribes

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): During its ongoing crusade against corruption, State Vigilance Bureau on Sunday said that eight employees and one private person were nabbed red-handed while accepting bribes in nine different cases during August.

The arrested people include two police personnel, one employee of the Revenue Department and five from other departments.

Director-General Vigilance Bureau BK Uppal said: "The Vigilance Bureau has put its best efforts to eradicate corruption among public servants and others in every sphere during the period. In this direction, the vigilance officers have ensured that the suspect did not escape judicial punishment in various courts in the state."

"The Bureau has submitted challans pertaining to 15 vigilance cases in various special courts in the last month. Apart from this, six vigilance enquires (VEs) have also been registered to thoroughly probe the corruption cases against public servants," Uppal was quoted further saying in an official statement. (ANI)

