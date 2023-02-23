Punjab vigilance arrests AAP MLA Amit Rattan in bribery case

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan has been arrested in connection to a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, MLA Amit Rattan is being questioned at Bathinda Civil Line Police Station and will be soon taken to Bathinda Civil Hospital for medical examination.

The MLA's arrest comes four after he was called for questioning by the vigilance officials, sources pointed out.

On February 17, a vigilance team arrested MLA Rattan's personal assistant, Rashim Garg, from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakhs from a sarpanch.

According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by taking the name of Amit Rattan, after which the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team.

The PA was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at the circuit house. Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials added. (ANI)