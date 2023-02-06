Punjab Vigilance arrests former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state on Monday arrested former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A state Vigilance Bureau spokesperson through a press release said, "Following investigations of a vigilance enquiry, a case under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the prevention of corruption act has been registered at Vigilance Bureau Range police station, Mohali against former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case and has been arrested."



Giving further details, he informed that during the check period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore (2,37,12,596) while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore (8,76,30,888) which was Rs. 6.39 crore (6,39,18,292) that is 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

He added that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. He will be produced before the competent court in Mohali tomorrow.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is a member of the Indian National Congress and the former Minister of Forests and Social Welfare in the government of Punjab. (ANI)

