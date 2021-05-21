Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 FCI officials in bribery case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested two Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials and a private person in connection with a bribery case in Sangrur district.

A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said, Technical Assistant (TA) Om Parkash and Assistant Manager (AM) Amit Kumar posted at FCI Sunam depot and a private person named Paramjeet Sharma have been arrested on the complaint of Sikanderjeet Singh of Patiala. I

n this case, another accused Naresh Kumar, Quality Controller at FCI has been absconding.



The spokesperson said that the complainant has approached the bureau and informed that the above accused were demanding Rs 25,000 per truck in lieu of clearing quality checking of rice and storage at FCI godown Sunam in Sangrur district.

"After verifying the facts the vigilance team nabbed the accused Om Parkash red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses. Afterwards the Vigilance personnel have also arrested Amit Kumar and their accomplice, Paramjit Singh for accepting the bribe amount."

T bureau has registered a corruption case against all the four accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Punjab Vigilance Bureau in Patiala police station.

Further investigations are in progress and vigilance has dispatched teams to nab the absconding officials in this bribery case. (ANI)

