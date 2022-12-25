Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, ASI in bribery case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): In an anti-corruption drive, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a Sub Inspector (SI) and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posted in Dhillwan police station in Kapurthala district in a bribery case.

According to Vigilance Bureau, SI Harpal Singh (82/Jalandhar), posted as SHO at Dhillwan police station in Kapurthala district and his subordinate ASI Harwant Singh (405/Kapurthala) were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 from a complaint Iqbal Singh, a resident of village Pandori Kadd, Hoshiarpur district.

Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that the complainant has approached the Bureau and alleged that the accused police officials in conniving each other demanded and took Rs 6,500 as a bribe by threatening to lodge an NDPS case against him and had confiscated his car, Aadhar card, driving licence and ATM card. They were asking for Rs 50,000 more to release his vehicle and documents.



The complainant also lodged a complaint at the Chief Minister's anti-corruption helpline. The accused police officials kept the complainant's vehicle in their custody for 10 days and returned it to him when he filed an online complaint, said the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson.

The spokesperson further informed that the Bureau investigated the allegations in the online complaint. Both the accused police officials were arrested after finding them guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 and demanding Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

In this regard, a case under section 389, 120-B of IPC and section 7 of the prevention of corruption act was registered against both the police officials at VB police station Jalandhar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

