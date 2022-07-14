Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs govt officials for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday caught a Junior Assistant and Executive Officer of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) redhanded while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that accused Harmit Singh, Junior Assistant, LIT was demanding Rs 20,000 for processing and finalising his case under one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for default payment of booth allotted to him by the LIT in Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana.



He told the VB that Harmit Singh assured him that he would manage everyone upto Executive Officer (EO), LIT and would get his job done.

After verification of his information, three teams of Vigilance Bureau EOW, Punjab, Ludhiana were constituted and arrested the accused Harmit Singh, Junior Assistant along with bribe money of Rs 10,000.

The spokesperson further added that Kuljit Kaur, EO, LIT was also present with accused Junior Assistant while taking the bribe, so she was also arrested along with Harmit Singh.

In this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station Ludhiana.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

