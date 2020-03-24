Punjab Vigilance Bureau ties up with District Administration to combat COVID-19

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Vigilance Bureau (VB) of Punjab has directed its all officers to co-ordinate with the district administration and the district police and offer all assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

"VB chief director BK Uppal has directed all officers to tie up with the district administration and the district police to offer all cooperation and assistance against the COVID-19," said a spokesperson.

Uppal has also directed its officers to keep a check on hoarding or black marketing of essential goods.

VB officers have also decided to contribute their one day salary to the CM's Relief Fund to fight the deadly virus.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations" in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Education and Research (ICMR), the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has risen to 482. Total deaths have been put to nine. (ANI)

