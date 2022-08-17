Punjab Vigilance nabs lineman for accepting bribe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): Aiming to eradicate corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday nabbed Lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub-division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused lineman has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala, said an official statement.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that Krishan Kumar had already taken Rs 3,000 as a bribe for the installation of a domestic electricity meter at his plot on Nabha road, Patiala. He added that the accused lineman has demanded Rs 10,000 more as a bribe to further share it with the concerned SDO and 2 JEs posted at PSPCL Kalyan.

The spokesperson further informed that after verification of facts in the complaint the VB laid a trap and the accused lineman was arrested accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as a second instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered against all the above said accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at PS Vigilance Bureau Patiala and further investigation was under progress.



Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Punjab Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Delhi, the chief minister said, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people. We are all proud of younger brother Bhagwant's decision against corruption."

"No one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor the Opposition. If Mann wanted, he could have asked for a slice of it with a setting but he did not do that instead took action against its own minister, Kejriwal said.

"Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole Punjab and country are proud," he said.

The chief minister said when AAP formed in Delhi in 2015, he also took the same decision against his minister whose corruption charges came forth.

"In 2015, after our government was formed in Delhi, even I took similar action against my food minister when his corruption charges came forth, no one knew. I took action on my own," Kejriwal said.(ANI)

