Punjab: Vigilance registers case against Sarpanch, two MGNREGA officials for embezzlement in funds

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, on Wednesday registered an embezzlement case against a lady Sarpanch, two MGNREGA officials and a private person for committing embezzlement in MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 2,16,510.

In this case, Amandeep Kaur, Sarpanch, gram panchayat Kot Jaspat, district Tarn Taran has been arrested. Teams have been formed to arrest the other accused, read a press statement from Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.



Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said this misappropriation case has been registered after investigation of a complaint against Amandeep Kaur Sarpanch, Jodhveer Singh, Gram Employment Assistant MGNERGA, Tarunpreet Singh, technical assistant, MGNERGA of gram panchayat Kot Jaspat, district Tarntaran and Prem Singh, a private person who have colluded to usurp the government funds.

Giving details he further informed that during the probe it has came to light that the above mentioned accused in conniving with each other prepared forged muster rolls of labour under MGNERGA scheme in the village and encashed fake salary bills from bank which were in the names of their known persons shown as labourers. It was proved in the investigation that the above said accused have misused their official positions to misappropriate the government funds for their own purposes.

The spokesperson further added that in this regard a case under section 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and under section 13(1) A, 13(2) of prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB police station Amritsar. Further investigation in this case was under progress. (ANI)

