Punjab: Water ATMs for devotees at Sultanpur Lodhi also spread message of conserving natural resource

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): For devotees attending the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the water ATMs set up at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab are becoming a centre of attraction among the visitors.

A total of 10 water ATMs have been installed to give out a message of water conservation along with service, a government spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Like a normal ATM, these water ATMs have an LED screen, on which message of water conservation gets displayed all the time.

The ATMs are set up to provide devotees with drinking water round the clock. Besides, tapping machines have also been installed with these water ATMs, through which water as per need gets dispensed.

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, DPS Kharbanda said that elaborate arrangements for providing potable drinking water to the devotees have been made.

"Eight new tubewells have been installed, from where water is supplied 24X7. Besides, 131 HDPI water storage tanks have been deputed along with 107 stainless steel tapping system, 10 water ATMs, besides drinking water is made available at other sites in the town," added he. (ANI)

