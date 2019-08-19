Punjab: Water Resources Minister takes stock of floods in Ropar, Phillaur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Monday visited Ropar headworks and Phillaur to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state.

During Ropar headworks visit, Sarkaria directed officials that due to torrential rains, the water inflow has risen in the Sutlej for which continuous monitoring of changing situation has to be done.

He said that water is being released in a planned manner from the headworks. On Monday morning the water inflow into Sutlej slightly reduced.

According to an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at Ropar barrage at 11 am on Sunday and a peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs was recorded, which is the second-highest flow.

The Minister also visited Bholewal village near Phillaur, where the swollen Sutlej river breached the Dhussi bundh and inundated fields of villages Bholewal, Meowal, and Mau Sahib. Taking stock of the situation, the Minister instructed the authorities concerned to make all necessary arrangements to tackle the situation and also to ensure the safety of life and properties of the people.

The minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sarvjit Singh, Chief Engineer, canal, Jagmohan Singh Mann, Chief Engineer, drainage, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, and others. (ANI)

