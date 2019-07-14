Punjab will not tolerate any pro-Khalistan sloganeering. (Photo:ANI)
Punjab will not tolerate any pro-Khalistan sloganeering. (Photo:ANI)

Punjab will not tolerate any pro-Khalistan sloganeering

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Various organisations in Punjab have raised concerns over Pakistan's ill-fated designs to create disturbance in Punjab by giving a push to pro-Khalistan secessionist movement by a handful of people sitting offshore.
They have condemned the 'Referendum 2020' by the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice and called for strict action against those propagating anti-India movement.
During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches in the UK, few Sikhs along with Pakistani fans have raised pro-Khalistan slogans which saw a large scale condemnation.
Ashok Thapar, a member of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Brigade Anti-terrorist Front India said, "India, especially Punjab will never tolerate such acts in which the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan are being waved."
"A handful of people, operating from different countries are behind this Khalistan sloganeering and this will never be tolerated by Punjab. There is no such wave of Khalistan in Punjab which can affect the atmosphere of India," he added.
Another member of the organisation Tribhuvan Thapar said, "The incident that took place in England during which the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan were waved is merely a mischievous act of few miscreants. There were just a handful of people who were hoisting the flags in the crowd. Indians who are staying there resisted and gave them a befitting reply."
Countries like the UK and Canada have routinely provided support to the Khalistanis. These Sikhs are allegedly backed and financed by Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI.
The intelligence agency has also been blamed for promoting Khalistan agenda under the guise of Sikh pilgrimage via the Kartarpur corridor.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has regularly blasted Canada for its "overt and covert" support to the Khalistani movement saying that its failure to check anti-India activities carried out from its soil would be detrimental to its own security in the near future. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:14 IST

Mismatch between FIR and receiving copy, alleges journalist who...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Woman journalist, Sasmita Acharya who had filed a complaint against BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty alleged on Sunday that there is a mismatch between the FIR she filed and the receiving copy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:07 IST

Mumbai youth drowns in Aksa beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 24-year-old man drowned at Mumbai's Aksa Beach in Malvani Gaon on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:06 IST

AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'Centre using agencies...

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha for Monday on the issue of "Centre using government agencies to target opponents".

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Pak-based Khalistani terrorists smuggling drugs to fuel...

New Delhi [India], Jul 14 (ANI): In a sensational revealing by intelligence sources, Pakistan is using pro-Khalistan Sikh terrorists to smuggle drugs into India via carpet exports to the west and south-east Asia for fuelling militancy in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:51 IST

Siddaramaiah holds meeting with rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah met Congress leader and rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy, hours after he held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Odisha: 3 persons including forest official held for extortion

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Three persons including a forest official have been arrested by Bhatli police on the charges of extortion here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:37 IST

Waste is all that it takes to study in this school in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The students of Padampani School in Sevabigha village here collect waste materials on their way to school as their school fee. This step has been taken by the school authorities to create awareness among the children about the importance of protecting nature.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:36 IST

27 people rescued after building collapses in HP's Solan

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Twenty-seven people have been rescued from the debris so far after a building collapsed here at Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:25 IST

Rajsamand: Four persons including woman detained in connection...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Four persons including a woman were detained on Sunday in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here at Bhim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:06 IST

Ramlal congratulates BL Santhosh for his elevation as general...

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): RSS leader Ramlal on Sunday congratulated BL Santhosh, who has been promoted as national general secretary, organisation, by BJP president Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited Kendrapara's district to campaign for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra for the upcoming Patkura Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

TDP will become 'empty of MLAs' just like Cong: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that just like Congress even the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon become "empty of MLAs" as many leaders are willing to join the BJP.

Read More
iocl