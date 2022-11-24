हिंदी खबर
HS Bal, DSP,Mohali (Photo:ANI)
Punjab: Woman strangulated to death, body dumped in pond, Mohali

ANI | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 13:58 IST


Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): The body of a woman was found in a pond in Punjab's Mohali after she was strangulated to death, according to Mohali police, on Wednesday.
The body of the deceased was found in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on November 13. According to the police, a suspended police officer is named as the prime suspect in the case.

According to the police, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman died due to asphyxia. The police further said that the woman was a nurse by profession.
"Body of a nurse, Nasib Kaur, was found in a pond in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on Nov 13. Suspended ASI Rashpreet Singh has been named in the case. Post-mortem report revealed victim died due to asphyxia as she was strangulated," HS Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

