Punjab Youth Cong extends support to farmer organisations' Punjab bandh call

Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Punjab Youth Congress will organise a statewide '8 Vaje 8 Minute Mashal March' on September 24 to support the Punjab bandh call of farmers agitating against the "anti-farmers" bill passed by BJP-SAD led Narendra Modi government.

In a press statement, the president of Punjab Youth Congress Brinder Singh Dhillon said that the Punjab Youth Congress extends full support to the farmers organisations staging statewide dharnas against the bills. He said that the members of Youth Congress will perform duties during the dharnas be it serving water, food or other things needed at the spot.



Repeating his firm stand on the anti-farmer bills, Dhillon said that youth Congress will continue its fight against the "anti-farmers and anti-people policies" of the government. He said that the Punjab Youth Congress strongly stand by the demands of the agitating farmers.



On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.



As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers.



According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

