Punjab Youth Development Board Chairman to contribute his one month salary for farmers' cause

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 6: Punjab Youth Development Board Chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra on Sunday announced that he will donate his one month salary to the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Bindra said he decided to contribute his one-month salary for the cause of farmers because they are fighting very hard against these anti-farmer laws.



According to the official press release, "Expressing his solidarity with the agitating farmers of Punjab, Bindra said, our farmers have been staging a protest against anti-farmer laws and our farmers have to fight hard so that he decided to contribute his one month's salary for their cause. He also appealed to contribute in whatever means to strengthen the farmer's agitation which depicting the voice of food producers of India."

He said farmers are the backbone of our country and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government always stands with farmers to secure their future and land.

Hitting out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bhartiya Janata Party, he said: "Both parties were equally responsible for making these anti-farmer laws and added it will be impossible to double farmer's income by 2022 which BJP promised in its manifesto because these farm laws completely rule out Minimum Support Price".


