Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan appeals to youth to maintain peace during tractor parade on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Popular Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Monday appealed to youth to maintain peace during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers against the new agricultural laws.



Speaking at a press conference of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu Border, Maan said, "My request is that this march should to be peaceful. I appeal to the youth to maintain peace. Any sort of violence will ruin the movement. Don't take the law into your own hands," said Maan.

Recently, Babbu Mann was seen in farmers protest at the Singhu border. Maan including several farmers had lent their support to farmers' agitation.

Farmers have been protesting the three agriculture laws--- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act---since they were passed in Parliament in September. (ANI)

