Punjabi singer Saleem lauds AAP govt for banning songs glorifying gun-culture

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): Famous Punjabi singer Master Saleem on Thursday lauded the Punjab government's move of banning songs that glorify weapons and violence.

"I never sang a song that promoted weapons or gun culture. I like to live in my own world and sing songs that promote romance," Saleem said while speaking to ANI.

While commenting on the state government's move, the famous singer from Punjab also appealed his followers not to sing or listen to songs promoting weapons and violence.

"The Punjab government's move is laudable, and I would like to request my followers and people of the state to listen to good songs that they can sing in front of their mother and sisters," he said.

"People should listen to romantic and Bhangra songs," he said.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Sunday banned songs promoting gun culture, and public display of firearms, including on social media.

The government has also asked the police to conduct surprise checks at different locations in the state and asked them to promptly take action against anyone delivering a hate speech against any community.

The state government issued the order in the wake of rising incidents of shootouts in the state. The government also intends to conduct a review of arms licences issued in the state within three months.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moose Wala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.(ANI)

