Punjabi singers lend their support to farmer protest at Singhu Border

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): As the farmer agitation against farm laws reached tenth day, many Punjabi singers came to Singhu border in order to show their solidarity with the mass gathering.

Famous Punjabi singers like Gurshabad, Galaav Waraich, Harf Cheema and Diljit Dosanjh tried to boost the morale of the farmers at the protest site.

Punjabi playback singer Gurshabad Singh Kular told ANI, "Protest will keep on going and we have expectations from the government but our expectation is shattered with this regime. I expect meeting to be successful. Government need to do something. Otherwise there can be threat to economy as well. We singers are here to boost morale in people for this movement and to maintain discipline. This government should take back the laws."

Another Punjabi star Harf Cheema said that farmers made him a star and he is also son of the soil and hence lending support to the movement is his duty.

"This is not the last meeting. Pressure is on government and people have joined the protest. Eighteen states are with this protest. We are also son of farmer and these farmers made us what we are. Artists are from farmer family and we need to come here. The protest which started 2-3 months back and we are with these people not as artist but as brothers," Cheema said.

Galaav Waraich who is also a Punjabi artiste participating in the protest said, "This agitation is upto centre that how long this will go. Farmers decided they won't get up till they don't get their right. They have their food and supplies and it is totally backed. As soon as govt acts on it, the farmers will go back to their home. The Land of Punjab has revolutionaries and many slogans and songs were made in the past whenever we fought either Mughals or Britishers. We are son of farmer and then we are artistes. We are standing with them. People accuse us of being from a party but we have come voluntarily by our own vehicles because it is our right. "



Actor and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh also visited the farmers' protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border.

Addressing farmers, Dosanjh said, "I have come here to listen not speak. Thank you to the farmers from Punjab and Haryana. You have created history once again. I want to say to the government-- Do not divert from the issues. There is no other discussion going on here apart from that related to farmers. Whatever the farmers want, the government should accept. All are sitting peacefully. There is no talk of bloodshed. Everyone twists [facts] on Twitter."

The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the Central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end the deadlock over the new farm laws. A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the Government to give a point-wise written reply.

Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

