Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force bags Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 31 (ANI): Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday awarded the 16-member team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab with the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for the year 2022.

The awardees include the AGTF Chief ADGP Promod Ban and his team members DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, AIG Sandeep Goel, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, SI Sukhpreet Singh, SI Sumit Goyal, SI Nitin Kumar, SI Shaganjeet Singh, SI Kulwinder Singh, SO Rahul Kumar Chechi, SI Moninder Singh, SI Rahul Sharma, SI Gurpreet Singh, SI Avtar Singh, and ASI Sukhjinder Singh.

Pertinently, the AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban was constituted on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stamp out gangsters and anti-social elements from the state using intelligence-based inputs and coordinating with field units of Punjab Police to repose people's faith and confidence in the law and order machinery.



Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav was supervising the functioning of the AGTF.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the AGTF Team, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs GOI for recognising the services of these officers/officials. "This recognition will boost the morale of the entire Punjab Police force and encourage them to work with more dedication and devotion," he said.

Since the constitution of the AGTF, the force has excelled in several courageous operations resulting in neutralizing/arresting many gangsters, while, forcing numerous anti-social elements to leave the state.

These special operations by the AGTF led to the neutralization of two dreaded gangsters and the timely arrest of 12 gangsters, besides, the recovery of 24 weapons, 1.05 Kilos of Heroin and Rs 79.27 lakh drug money, 11 vehicles and a police uniform from their possession, which has successfully disrupted the cross border smuggling of drugs/weapons and foiled their plans to commit sensational crimes in Punjab. (ANI)

