Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): After reports of miscreants allegedly damaging the EVM in some booths of Patiala District surfaced, the State Election Commission of Punjab (SEC) on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district.



SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.

"Commission has received reports from Returning Officers (RO) Patran that some miscreants allegedly damaged the EVM in polling booth number 11 of ward number 8. Similarly, Commission had also got reports from RO Samana that unknown persons allegedly damaged EVM in polling booth numbers 22 and 23 of ward Number 11," said an official release of SEC.

SEC said that taking serious note of these incidents, the Commission has announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered to re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994. (ANI)

