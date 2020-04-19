Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238.

This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Four family members of a COVID-19 patient, an employee at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, have also tested positive for coronavirus in Nayagaon, said Girish Dayalan, DC, SAS Nagar.

The PGIMER employee has been kept in isolation since he had tested positive for the virus.

The wife and the one-month-old baby of the employee will also be shifted to the PGIMER for treatment, while the rest of the members will be shifted to Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)

