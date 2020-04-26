Punjab's COVID-19 tally reaches 322

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 322 in the state including 86 cured and 18 deaths, said Punjab Health Department on Sunday.

According to the health department, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab today.

Out of all the fresh cases, 3 cases have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 each in SBS Nagar and Ludhiana.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

