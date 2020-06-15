Punjab's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,267

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Punjab Health Department on Monday stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,267.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,443 patients have recovered from the disease while 71 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. At present, there are 753 active COVID-19 cases.

The health bulletin further informed that nine patients are on oxygen support while one patient is critical and on ventilator support.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

