Punjab's ration depot holders demand commission

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ration depot holders demand a commission of Rs 200 per quintal in view of the Punjab government's new door-to-door ration scheme and threatened to High Court if the demands are not fulfilled.

"I have talked to the district and block president, requesting a guideline. We demand employment," Surinder Shinda, President, Punjab Ration Depot Holders' Association told ANI.





"Eight ration depot holders have died. The Punjab government gave no compensation. We haven't received two years' commission under Prime Minister Rozgar Yojana. We demand to see policies. Like Delhi, we need Rs 200 per quintal commission. We will go to the High Court if our demands are not fulfilled," added Surinder Shinda.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver the ration at that time," Mann said.

He also informed that the scheme is an optional one, and the ration-card holders can opt-out of it.

Mann also assured that the ration that'll be delivered will be of good quality. (ANI)

