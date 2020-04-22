Punjab's total COVID-19 count rises to 257

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): With six new patients testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab rises to 257, said the state's Health Department on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from Kapurthala -- one and five cases from Jalandhar district.

The total count is inclusive of 188 patients, who are active cases and 53 patients have been cured. The State has reported 16 fatalities due to the coronavirus, as of Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total tally, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

