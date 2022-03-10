Puri: Italian national alleges harassment, threat to life

Puri (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Recently, an Italian national, who has been living in Puri for over 25 years, has lodged a complaint with Chandanpur Police alleging some miscreants are harassing him by creating fake IDs on social media and are threatening to kill him and his family.

The complainant has been identified as Alfredo Rombola, who has married a woman from Banapur and rechristened as Arjun Das, the police said.

Alfredo runs an organization entitled Radhika Charitable Trust at Chandanpur. The trust works in several districts of Odisha including Puri, Berhampur, and Kandhamal. They set free medical camps for the poor, provide free medicines and wheelchairs to the needy.

According to the police, Alfredo has alleged that some persons, including some Italians and locals, have opened various fake IDs on social media and tried to defame him and threatened to kill him and his family. Alfredo also said that these posts on social media have tarnished his reputation.

When asked about the allegations, Puri Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mihir Panda said, "This is a case of creation of fake Facebook ID and threat posts. We will probe the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the miscreants." (ANI)