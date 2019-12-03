Puri rape case: 2 arrested including dismissed police constable, says DGP Mohanty

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Two men including a dismissed constable of Puri Police were arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Puri.

"On the report of the victim, we have registered the case. Yesterday night, we have arrested two accused including a dismissed constable of Puri Police. The investigation is on and strict action shall be taken against accused. We are also conducting raid at different places. We will ensure full justice to the victim and leave no stone unturned to nab the accused," Odisha Director General of Police, S Mohanty told reporters here.

The minor was allegedly gangraped in Odisha's Puri on Monday. (ANI)

