Puri's Jagannath temple reopens for public after 4 months

Puri (Odisha) [India], August 24 (ANI): Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday has been re-opened for devotees after a gap of about four months in adherence to the COVID guidelines, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday.

"Adequate safety measures have been put in place so that the people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols," said Krishan Kumar Chief Administrator, SJTA.

Kumar further said that " The devotees would have to produce their final COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report to visit the temple along with a photo identity card".



"The Temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid

any spike in the transmission of COVID-19 on account of huge gatherings that are

expected on such festive occasions," Kumar said. (ANI)

