Purnea IG passes away at AIIMS Patna, was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Purnea IG Binod Kumar passed away at AIIMS Patna, earlier on Sunday morning. He was admitted here three days back after being infected with COVID-19.

According to police sources, his last rites will be performed in Patna. His family is on way to Patna.

Two Bihar ministers died recently due to the disease.



Bihar Minister for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Vinod Singh passed away in Delhi on Monday. Singh, 50, was a BJP MLA from the Pranpur assembly constituency of Katihar district in northeast Bihar. He was thrice elected to the assembly from the constituency.

Singh was infected with COVID-19 in June and had not fully recovered. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on August 16 and died on October 12 following a brain haemorrhage.

State Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat died in AIIMS Patna on Friday after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was also ailing from a kidney disorder. (ANI)

