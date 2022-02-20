Purple revolution should start in Ramban, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the purple revolution should start in Ramban.

He said this while chairing the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for Ramban District at Convention Centre Jammu.

He also stated that the elected representatives are the key players in defining the priority areas for development in their jurisdiction. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP further added that the elected representatives are also accountable to people for the developmental initiatives locally and also play an important role in highlighting the lacuna in the implementation of various schemes, acting as a bridge between people and administration.

As per the Ministry, a DISHA meeting was conducted to discuss the purple revolution in the Ramban district. The Ministry also informed that Dr Jitendra made an announcement in the meeting stating that since similar climatic and geographic conditions exist in Doda and Ramban, Lavender cultivation can be started in Ramban to increase income sources for the youths of the district.



"Over 500 youth had taken benefit from the purple revolution and augmented their income many-fold," the Union Minister said. He further mentioned that the engineering students left their job and took lavender cultivation as their main career.

According to the Ministry, the purple revolution will provide means of livelihood to budding farmers and agri-entrepreneurs and give a boost to the Start-Up India campaign and also promote a spirit of entrepreneurship in the region.

Dr Singh also stated that the loopholes and the problems should be identified before implementation so that timely solutions can be worked out and projects may achieve the intended deadlines.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology also lauded the efforts of district administration and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) members for their good performance in schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi, Schemes in the Rural Development sector.

He also urged the officials of various departments to work in coordination with the PRI members and create Standard Operating Procedures for better coordination and synergy so that the goal of Inclusive development can be achieved. (ANI)

