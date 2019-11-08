Purpose of lawyers was to break lock-up, thrash staff inside: Additional DCP on Tis Hazari violence

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A large number of lawyers tried to break the lock-up and thrash the staff present inside when a clash broke out between the police and lawyers on November 2 at Tis Hazari, said Harendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Harendra Singh, additional DCP on Friday told the reporters that during the Tis Hazari clash the lock-ups were locked from inside to prevent the entry of the lawyers.

"A large number of lawyers were present at the Tis Hazari court when the clash occurred and their purpose was to break the lock-up and thrash the staff inside. We used all our possible sources to stop them. Though they had belt and sticks in their hands, we had to maintain the law and order in a disciplined manner," said Singh.

"We had locked up the jail from inside in order to safeguard our officers and prisoners. There were over 100 prisoners at the time of clash," he added.

On being asked about the incident where woman DCP, Monika Bhardwaj pleaded before the lawyers to stop the violence on Nov 2, Singh said, "This is a legal issue, I cannot comment on this matter."

In a recent development, two IPS officers were transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the clash.

The high court took suo moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday and directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer two officers while directing him not to take any coercive action against any lawyer.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2 in Tis Hazari court premises. (ANI)

