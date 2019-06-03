UP Chief Secretary Anup Kumar Pandey speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI
UP Chief Secretary Anup Kumar Pandey speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by Aug 2020: Anup Chandra Pandey

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 13:40 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Anup Chandra Pandey, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday spoke in detail about the under-construction Purvanchal Expressway and added that he was carrying out inspections on the same.
"The 340-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway is a six lane-expandable to eight-lane expressway, it will have a total of 19 flyovers, 7 road over bridges, 7 major bridges and 123 minor bridges as well. It will also have 223 underpass and 491 culverts and 4 wire ducts along the total route. We will inspect the ongoing work at Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Ghazipur today," Pandey told reporters here.
The Lucknow-Azamgarh-Ghazipur- Expressway which was renamed as Purvanchal Expressway will connect the historic towns of Ghazipur and Azamgarh with the state capital, Lucknow.
Pandey added that the majority of groundwork in and around Amethi had been completed and the construction work was about to begin and asserted that the project would be completed by August 2020.
"96 per cent of the land acquisition for the project in Amethi has been done and the remaining will be carried out within 15 days. Other works such as cutting of trees and shifting of transmission lines and other structures will also be done within this month," he said.
"We will ensure that the expressway is completed within the stipulated time by August 2020," he added. (ANI)

