Purvanchal, Vidharbha should be declared as separate states: Ramdas Athawale

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that Purvanchal and Vidharbha regions should be carved out of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.

Athawale stated that Purvanchal should be made a separate state with Varanasi as its capital and Vidharbha should also be separated from Maharashtra. The RPI chief further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi should be made the state capital of Purvanchal state.

"I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, demanding the formation of two new states Purvanchal and Vidharva. I will take up this issue in the next NDA meeting as well," Athawale said.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar also believed in the formation of small states. It becomes difficult for people to travel across the large states, hence the formation of small states is necessary. People have been demanding to declare Purvanchal and Vidharbha as two different states," he added.

Athawale asserted that he has a valid reason behind his demand for the formation. "Speedy development is possible in small states and that's why I have demanded the formation and separation," said Athawale.

"It's a matter of pride that Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are two large states. But people here are suffering as citizens of both states are facing problems in travelling to different cities for important work," he said. (ANI)

