Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone of various development schemes near a Government College in Pauri Garhwal.



Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in 2022.

Yesterday, Dhami chaired a meeting with officials over various developmental projects in Dehradun at his office. (ANI)