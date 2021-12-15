Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo:ANI)
Pushkar Singh Dhami pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

ANI | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 23:01 IST


Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the latter's residence in Dehradun.

Dhami and Koshyari also discussed matters related to the development of Uttarakhand.
"Made a courtesy call on Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari late in the evening at his Defense Colony, Dehradun residence. During this, a discussion regarding the progress of Uttarakhand took place," tweeted Dhami. (ANI)

