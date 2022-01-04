'Put on a saffron scarf and you are free from law,' CPI(M) Brinda Karat on BJP's Vijayavargiya supporting Kalicharan

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo member Brinda Karat on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kailash Vijayvargiya for supporting religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, arrested for allegedly using deregotory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, and said that the "biggest tragedy for the country is that leaders are using saffron scarf to protect all anti-constitutional and anti-national elements".

Speaking to ANI Brinda Karat said," the glorification of Gandhiji's killers by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar is a clear fact that today the biggest tragedy of the country is that the leaders are using a shield. This saffron scarf is being used to protect all the anti-constitutional anti-national elements. Put a saffron scarf on your neck and then you are free from the law".

Former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat further attacked BJP and said that "Whatever crime you commit, put the saffron scarf on the neck and immediately BJP will come to save. The same message is being tried in Haridwar, later in Raipur and now in Ghaziabad"



Earlier today, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed the Opposition for not taking action against those who raised anti-India slogans and questioned the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj.

Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya said, "We have seen slogans like "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" and "Inshallah, Inshallah" were raised in the country and Rahul Gandhi himself went there to pat their back. Many opposition party members, Communist Party, AAP went there. If someone talks against India and talks about the division of India, then you patted their back."

He further said that there is a need to be a bit more liberal towards religious leaders.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

A Raipur court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the Hindu religious leader. (ANI)

