Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar has ordered all departmental Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in July.
"B S Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all Dept Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by care-taker Chief Minister (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they are looked into by Chief Secretary or Dept. Secretaries," he said in a letter to the Secretaries.
Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubahi Vala staking claim to form government in the state. This comes three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD (S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote in the Assembly.(ANI)
Put on hold orders given by Kumaraswamy : Karnataka Chief Secretary to Secretaries
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:21 IST
