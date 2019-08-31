CS Rangarajan
Put only devotees in TTD Trust Board, not industrialists, says Priest of Chilkur Balaji temple

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan said only devotees should be there in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and not industrialists.
"Only devotees in TTD Trust Board, not industrialists," Rangarajan said.
"This government seems to be repeating the mistakes of the past government... Among the names, which are probable for the TTD Trust Board doing the round, there are large industrialists... people accused of gambling... people with ACB cases on them," he said.
Rangarajan, who is also a convener of Temples Protection Movement, believes that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government appears to be repeating the mistakes of erstwhile governments in the state which put liquor barons as chairperson.
"We expected transparency...but seems like we are being let down," he said.
"Extensive politicisation and commercialisation is destroying Tirumala worship which is 'Kaliyuga Vaikintam' for us. The temple trust boards must remain with the devotional people... People who handle the temple should know about rituals and customs. The traditional donors or patron families understand the importance of the temple and its sanctity. That is why it should not go into an outsider's hands," he added.
Rangarajan believes that if a temple is under a government, "they should ensure transparency and take responsibility for everything that happens."
"If a temple is under the government, the employee who oversees it should be a true bhaktha, a devoted person. Only then things will fall in place and transparency can be ensured," Rangarajan said. (ANI)

