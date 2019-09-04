PV Sindhu meets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Sindhu said: "I met Dharmendra sir and he congratulated me for my win. He also wished me success in the upcoming matches. I would like to thank him for the support. I feel proud."

"Now I am back to training again and preparing for matches with China and Korea. I hope I do well in those tournaments," she added.

Sindhu had, on August 25, became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel.

While Sindhu and Okuhara battled for 110 minutes during the final match of the 2017 World Championships, the duration of this match was just 38 minutes.

Two days after emerging victorious, the 24-year-old met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated her and said that she brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal.

The shuttler also met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)