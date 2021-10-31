Pvt Hospitals cancelling surgeries, increasing beds to tackle rising dengue cases in Delhi, say doctors

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): With the rising cases of dengue in Delhi, private hospitals are either increasing the number of beds or cancelling the planned surgeries in order to accommodate dengue patients.

With the rising number of Dengue cases, breaching the 1,000-mark in recent days, the government and the private hospitals across Delhi have ramped up the beds and other medical facilities. As the COVID-19 cases subsided in Delhi, the rising of cases of Dengue has been a headache for the healthcare workers.

In the past few days, doctors, treating Dengue patients, have witnessed cases of liver or organ dysfunction among patients as most of the cases are coming from neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Health experts also claimed that the age group between 10 and 45 years are getting affected by Dengue.

While speaking to ANI, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital, said, "This time we have witnessed a significant number of Dengue cases. We have witnessed cases with liver dysfunction and a significant drop in platelets."



"To increase even a single bed, we need the government's permission. So instead of increasing beds, we had to cut down on planned surgeries to accommodate Dengue patients," Dr Chatterjee added.

Dr Parinita Kaur, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, told ANI, "We have increased the beds in our hospital following the current Dengue epidemic. Our hospital beds are fraught with dengue patients. These patients are reporting severe platelets drop which is lower than 50,000 and a lot of platelet transfusion is being carried out. We are also witnessing many cases of liver and multi-organ dysfunction."

Dengue cases in the national capital have seen an unprecedented spurt with cases crossing a thousand mark in which more than 650 cases are being recorded in the month of October alone.

The vector-borne disease has claimed its first death in the month of September in Delhi where a 35-year-old woman died.

According to a recent civic report from SDMC, 1,006 cases of Dengue have been reported in Delhi while 154 cases of malaria and 73 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in Delhi.

This year, Dengue along with scrub typhus and leptospirosis, caused more than 45 deaths of which most are children in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

