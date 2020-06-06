'Pvt hospitals indulging in black marketing of COVID-19 beds will not be spared': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned private hospitals and said those indulging in black-marketing of beds for COVID-19 patients, will not be spared.

"I am not saying all private hospitals are bad, many are doing great work. Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients, seeking exorbitant amount as the fee. I am warning them, if they think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their political connections, you will not be spared," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing reporters through video conference he recounted an anecdote to shed light on the gravity of the problem.

"Just a few days ago, on a LIVE television program, a news anchor called up a hospital and enquired about a bed saying that a corona patient needs to be admitted. The hospital refused. On insisting, they demanded Rs eight lakh," he said.

The Delhi government launched a mobile application last week to facilitate people to track the number of available beds and ventilators in various hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal said that the "transparent" information has "empowered" people, and will further help minimise the black-marketing scam of beds. However, there was "uproar" over the app as if a crime has been committed.

"People will now be able to figure out if a hospital is lying. It's not we who are updating the data for each hospital. They have been given access to update the data for the availability of beds and ventilators. They cannot con people now, the lies will be caught," he further said.

He also directed all hospitals to not deny admission to patients suffering from serious ailments but not tested for COVID-19. A media professional appointed by the Delhi government would be appointed at the reception of every private hospital to ensure no one is denied entry, he added. (ANI)

