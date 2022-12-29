Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Jakarta diverted to Mumbai after crew reports technical issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Jakarta on Wednesday was diverted to Mumbai after the crew reported a technical issue, Qatar Airways said.



It added that another aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect the passengers on flight QR954, in the light of its diversion from the route.

"Qatar Airways is working diligently to ensure passengers can resume their travel to Indonesia as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience to their travel plans," read a statement issued by Qatar Airways. (ANI)

