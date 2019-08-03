Representative Image
QNet scam: SRK, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani respond to Cyberabad police notice

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:53 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Actors Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani have responded to the notices served by the Cyberabad Police in connection with their role in the QNet scam.
They all replied on Thursday (August 1), police said.
Three other actors, Vivek Oberoi, Pooja Hegde and Jackie Shroff, have not responded to the notice sent by the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad for the second time. The deadline to reply to the police was on August 1.
"Earlier in the month of February, we have served notices to around 500 members including prominent Bollywood actors in QNet scam case. There was no reply from the Bollywood stars and we again served notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi and Pooja Hegde on July 25 and asked them to reply before August 1," Raghavender, ACP of Economic Offences Wing, told ANI.
"As the stars have participated in many QNet promotional events, we asked them whether they are having any agreement or transactions with QNet company. Yesterday, counsels on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani appeared before us and gave replies to our notices. Now, we are verifying the authenticity of their replies. We are still waiting for the replies from the three other actors," he said.
So far the police have arrested nearly 60 accused persons who are involved in the case.
According to reports, QNet was accused of running one of the biggest Ponzi scams in India, cheating at least three lakh people. The racket was busted by the sleuths of Cyberabad in various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru and Delhi in which 57 persons were arrested in 14 cases registered against QNet.

"There are a total of 30 cases registered on QNet in Cyberabad. There are eight cases which are under investigation with CID," VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad had told reporters on January 8.

"QNet is a Hong Kong-based multi-level marketing company owned by the QI group. The company invoked many Ponzi schemes and binary schemes, vacation packages and business tactics which were illegal," he had said.

QNet is the main subsidiary of the QI group of companies founded by Vijay Eshwaran and Joseph Bismark in Hong Kong in 1998. The company's CEO Micheal Ferreira and Malcolm Desai are the shareholders of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd. Now, the company has opened its branches all across the world. (ANI)

