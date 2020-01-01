'QR code is on cards for Delhi Assembly Election' says senior official

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Delhi residents may get to make the use of QR code facility when they go out to vote during the assembly polls, likely to happen any time early this year.

While speaking with ANI, a senior official said that "The QR code is on cards for Delhi Assembly Election."

This latest technological innovation will make the poll process fast through the use of QR Code reading of voter slips of electors. This provision will help in faster identification of electors.

Earlier in a press release in November, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had said that Delhi will be the first city in the country where booth app will be used in every polling station.

This provision will help in faster identification of electors. The Booth App will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public who can plan their visit to the polling station accordingly for their convenience.

Booth App will also give voter turnout on a real-time basis on poll day.

Elections in Delhi are due as the five-year term of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government will be culminating in February, 2020. (ANI)

