Quality Health care is also fundamental right like water, shelter: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Quality Health care is also a fundamental right of citizens like water and shelter, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

The Health Minister attended an event on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on the occasion of World Health Day.

"Everyone on this planet has a right to avail quality health care irrespective of caste and creed. It is a fundamental right of every human-like water and shelter. We are working in line with this vision to develop basic infrastructure in health sector. As per WHO physical, mental and social well being is health, we need to concentrate on this," he said in a statement.



The Minister also said that mankind is suffering from many diseases since ancient times. "We have been continuously fighting with such diseases. Now we have successfully defeated the first wave of COVID-19 and containing the second wave as well," he said.

He added that 157 new medical colleges have been started across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi government came to power. Four new medical colleges have been approved after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led- BJP government to assume power in Karnataka.

However, there are 2,500 PHCs in rural areas, we are upgrading them in order to provide community health services. 250 PHCs will be upgraded in the first phase under the PPP model, the Minister further said. (ANI)

