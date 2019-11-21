Quality of water is tested by BIS, not by me: Union Minister Paswan tells Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said the quality of water is tested by a reputed institution, and not by him.

Responding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of spreading lies on the quality of water in the national capital, Paswan said: "I haven't done a quality check. It's the country's reputed institution -- Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that has done it. It has set standards that Delhi's water didn't meet."

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal had accused Pawan of spreading lies and misleading the people on the issue of drinking water quality in the national capital, days after a BIS report said all water samples collected from the city failed quality analysis.

The Chief Minister retweeted a video news clip in which a person can be seen telling the media that there's no issue with the quality of drinking water and no sample had been taken from his home.

Targeting the Union Minister, Kejriwal tweeted: "Sir, you said a sample had been collected from this person's house and it failed quality analysis, but this man says no sample was taken from his house. He is also saying he is satisfied with the water quality. Why did you tell such a big lie?"

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board has said that it is planning to collect over 3,000 samples of water from different areas in the national capital to ascertain whether the water is clean or dirty.

On November 16, Union Minister Paswan, while releasing the BIS report, had said that Mumbai's water quality was at the top, whereas the samples from Delhi had failed on 19 parameters. (ANI)

