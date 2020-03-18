Quarantine facilities with combined capacity of 59,587 beds available in country: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): As a measure to prevent the coronavirus threat, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

"As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India. It includes 11,934 beds at central govt facilities, 26,153 beds at state governments facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities," Ministry said.

Earlier, the government has advised home quarantine for 14 days to all the people coming from COVID-19 affected areas.

A total of 153 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

